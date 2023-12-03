Lcnb Corp Reduces Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Lcnb Corp lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.16. 1,617,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,859. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.00.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

