Lcnb Corp Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lcnb Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.04. 202,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,224. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $216.20 and a 12-month high of $264.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

