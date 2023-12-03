Lcnb Corp Sells 290 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lcnb Corp lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in General Mills by 99,497.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $64.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,349,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,200. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

