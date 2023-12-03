Lcnb Corp Sells 2,960 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.4% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,685,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.90 and its 200-day moving average is $150.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,807 shares of company stock worth $10,979,625 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
