Lcnb Corp Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lcnb Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

EFA traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,091,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,915,063. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

