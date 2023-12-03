Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Short Interest Down 18.3% in November

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 4,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 4.5 %

LEG stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.20. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $38.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

