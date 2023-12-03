Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $962.20 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.73. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 935,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Further Reading

