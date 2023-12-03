LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.47. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 845,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

