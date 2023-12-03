Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 235,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.77. The company had a trading volume of 85,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,446. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $211.16 and a 52-week high of $309.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 374.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.