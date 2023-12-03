Livent (NYSE:LTHM) PT Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LTHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Livent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Livent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Livent has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Livent by 46.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 7.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

