Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 58.75 ($0.74).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 44.49 ($0.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.43. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.69).

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 149,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £67,371.30 ($85,097.01). Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

