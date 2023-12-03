Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Boosts Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.59.

Alcoa Stock Up 3.3 %

Alcoa stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,462,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

