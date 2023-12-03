Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $1.25 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Newmont by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,008,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,768 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,366 shares of company stock worth $1,235,710. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,179,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,833,526. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

