Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $219,000 Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OM. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 16.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. CL King began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $19.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Outset Medical Stock Up 8.6 %

Outset Medical stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,330. The company has a market capitalization of $285.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.19% and a negative return on equity of 88.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

