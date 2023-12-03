Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $925,000 Stock Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.09% of NextGen Healthcare worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,009,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,861,000 after acquiring an additional 420,329 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.94. 3,498,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $23.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

