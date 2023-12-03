LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.78.
LTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on LTC
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 50,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LTC Properties Trading Up 1.6 %
LTC stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69.
LTC Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.13%.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LTC Properties
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.