LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.78.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LTC

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

In other news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $504,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other LTC Properties news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $504,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David L. Gruber bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 50,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

LTC stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.13%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.