LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Down 19.0% in November

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 341,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

LVMUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.00.

Shares of LVMUY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.40. 196,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.40. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $200.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.1958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

