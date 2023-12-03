Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) is Woodson Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Woodson Capital Management LP raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for approximately 3.0% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $19,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,823,000 after purchasing an additional 65,240 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after buying an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 523,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

MSGS stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.27. The company had a trading volume of 98,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,267. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08 and a beta of 0.89. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.40 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.23.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.