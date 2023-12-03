Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of MHLD opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. Maiden has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 17.74%.

In other news, Director Keith A. Thomas sold 26,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,424,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maiden by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maiden by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,070,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Maiden by 413.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 916,463 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Maiden by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 564,215 shares during the period. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

