Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Makita Stock Performance

MKTAY stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $26.74. 11,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,580. Makita has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03.

Get Makita alerts:

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Makita will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.