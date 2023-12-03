Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MDOMF remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. Mandom has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $434.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.58.

Mandom Company Profile

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

