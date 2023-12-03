Mangrove Partners Buys New Shares in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Mangrove Partners owned about 0.28% of ExcelFin Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFIN. Kim LLC lifted its position in ExcelFin Acquisition by 875.0% in the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 276.5% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 971,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 713,551 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 101,790 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XFIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

