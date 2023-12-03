Mangrove Partners Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 316,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,347,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Mangrove Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.2 %

BABA traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.99. 27,998,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,821,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.