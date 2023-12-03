Mangrove Partners Makes New Investment in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 272,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000. Mangrove Partners owned approximately 1.74% of Flame Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Flame Acquisition by 70.6% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in Flame Acquisition by 9.9% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the third quarter worth $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Flame Acquisition by 38.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flame Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FLME traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 738. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

About Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

