Mangrove Partners Purchases 187,404 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Mangrove Partners increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,404 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 140.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RIV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.72. 143,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,392. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 14.8%.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.