Mangrove Partners Purchases 763,748 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Mangrove Partners grew its stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,748 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners owned approximately 2.05% of Orion Office REIT worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 43.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 76,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Orion Office REIT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Orion Office REIT by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Orion Office REIT by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Orion Office REIT by 19.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Orion Office REIT stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.58. 589,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,783. The company has a market cap of $311.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

Orion Office REIT Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -37.74%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

