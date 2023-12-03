Mangrove Partners Raises Holdings in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH)

Mangrove Partners grew its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Free Report) by 68.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,100 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Burtech Acquisition were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Burtech Acquisition by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

BRKH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 8,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,806. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

