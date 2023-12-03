Mangrove Partners Takes Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in two (NYSE:TWOA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 247,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. Mangrove Partners owned 0.90% of TWO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of TWO by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,073,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 281,867 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TWO by 3,705.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,962,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,981 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TWO by 14.8% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 688,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 88,569 shares during the period. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TWO by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter valued at $5,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

TWO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 20,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,619. two has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. two was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

