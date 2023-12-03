Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) vs. Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Head to Head Comparison

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Oil and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $8.04 billion 1.85 $3.61 billion $2.70 9.42 Evolve Transition Infrastructure $36.11 million 0.34 -$53.14 million ($4.92) -0.30

Analyst Recommendations

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure. Evolve Transition Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marathon Oil and Evolve Transition Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 0 2 11 1 2.93 Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Oil currently has a consensus target price of $33.09, suggesting a potential upside of 30.06%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 24.96% 15.41% 8.74% Evolve Transition Infrastructure -249.82% N/A -27.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Marathon Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. It also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

