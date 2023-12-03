Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,168 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $408,535,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $151.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

