MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 42,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of MariaDB

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRDB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MariaDB by 360.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MariaDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MariaDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MariaDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MariaDB Stock Up 9.6 %

MRDB opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. MariaDB has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

About MariaDB

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds.

