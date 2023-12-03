MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

MarineMax Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of HZO traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.21. 338,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,543. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $714.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 3.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,213,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,640,000 after acquiring an additional 72,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,313,000 after buying an additional 34,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MarineMax by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,909,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in MarineMax by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,523,000 after buying an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

