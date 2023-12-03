MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) & Fnac Darty (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Head to Head Contrast

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) and Fnac Darty (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MarineMax and Fnac Darty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarineMax 0 2 4 0 2.67 Fnac Darty 0 1 0 0 2.00

MarineMax presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.98%. Given MarineMax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MarineMax is more favorable than Fnac Darty.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarineMax $2.39 billion 0.30 $109.28 million $4.89 6.59 Fnac Darty N/A N/A N/A C$0.53 124.73

This table compares MarineMax and Fnac Darty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MarineMax has higher revenue and earnings than Fnac Darty. MarineMax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fnac Darty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of MarineMax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Fnac Darty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of MarineMax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MarineMax and Fnac Darty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarineMax 4.56% 13.42% 5.06% Fnac Darty N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MarineMax beats Fnac Darty on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats. It also offers marine parts and accessories comprising marine electronics; dock and anchoring products that include boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, which comprise tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products and service products; high-performance accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories, such as life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, the company provides novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; marine engines and equipment; maintenance, repair, and slip and storage services; and boat or yacht brokerage services, as well as yacht charters and power catamarans. Further, it offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, disability, undercoating, gel sealant, fabric protection, trailer tire and wheel protection, and casualty insurance coverage; and manufactures and sells sport yachts and yachts. Additionally, the company operates MarineMax vacations in Tortola and British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations and print catalog. MarineMax, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About Fnac Darty

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising headphones, docking stations, and related accessories. It also provides editorial products that include hard copy and digital books; discs comprising music CDs, and video DVDs, and Blu-Ray discs; video games and gaming consoles; and gadgets, T-shirts, musical instruments, and others. In addition, the company offers refrigerators/freezers, cooking equipment, dishwashers, and washing machines/dryers; vacuum cleaners, food processors, and body care and water/air treatment appliances; and kitchen units, home and design products, games and toys, urban mobility, stationery, and wellbeing products. Further, it provides warranty extension, product insurance sale, repair subscription sale, after-sale, and delivery and installation services; rental services for consumer electronics and delivery services; ticketing and gift boxes; and membership cards for the company's loyalty programs. The company sells its products through its stores and e-commerce websites. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Ivry-sur-Seine, France.

