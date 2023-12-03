Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s 10th Largest Position

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,899 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.3% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.21% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $192,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $197.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,754. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $201.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

