Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Short Interest Down 16.6% in November

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the October 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,047,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Stock Up 17.2 %

Shares of MATV opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. Mativ has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Mativ had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mativ will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.70%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

See Also

