Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 13,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 53,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $140,890.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 218,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,324.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,334,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,244.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 53,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $140,890.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 218,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,324.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,261 shares of company stock worth $649,321 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Matterport during the second quarter valued at $4,050,528,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Matterport from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Matterport Stock Up 6.7 %

Matterport stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. Matterport has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $4.07.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.09 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 135.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Further Reading

