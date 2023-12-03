McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $60,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGRC. StockNews.com began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Insider Transactions at McGrath RentCorp

In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $441,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.48. The stock had a trading volume of 75,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,391. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.19%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.