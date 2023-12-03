Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in November

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Medaro Mining Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of MEDAF stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.04. 98,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,660. Medaro Mining has a 12-month low of 0.03 and a 12-month high of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.08.

About Medaro Mining

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

