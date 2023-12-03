MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Down 20.9% in November

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 38,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MediWound Price Performance

Shares of MediWound stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.05. MediWound has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. MediWound had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MediWound from $63.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 103,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MediWound by 122.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in MediWound by 46.7% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MediWound by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

See Also

