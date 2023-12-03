MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Up 27.4% in November

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,472,600 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 5,079,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.9 days.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MEGEF traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.00. 518,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,030. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

