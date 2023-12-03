Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Update

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 8,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,464,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,055. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

