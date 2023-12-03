Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Down 20.4% in November

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 233,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $671,734.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,838,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,186 shares of company stock worth $759,673. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MBIN stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 72,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,496. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.18%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Further Reading

