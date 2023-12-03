Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Insider Purchases £42,290.41 in Stock

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) insider Martin James Glanfield purchased 145,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £42,290.41 ($53,417.22).

Mercia Asset Management Stock Performance

LON:MERC opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.37) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2,950.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mercia Asset Management PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 35 ($0.44).

Mercia Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Mercia Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.77) price objective on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Featured Articles

