Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $103.46 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% during the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

