Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Up 25.6% in November

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,700 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 397,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.6 days.

Merck KGaA Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Merck KGaA stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.00. The company had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $219.04.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck KGaA will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

