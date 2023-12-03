Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,309,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $39,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mercury General by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mercury General by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mercury General by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 0.73. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is -69.02%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

