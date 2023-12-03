Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance
MREO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,795. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.
Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.
About Mereo BioPharma Group
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
