Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in November

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CBLNF remained flat at C$36.83 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.43. Mersen has a fifty-two week low of C$27.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.20.

Mersen SA manufactures and sells electrical power products and advanced materials in France, North America, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials and Electrical Power. The company offers electrical protection and control products, such as IEC and UL/CSA low voltage general purpose fuses and fuse gears, high and medium voltage fuses, and power transfer solutions for rail vehicles, as well as surge protection, lightning protection, and power monitoring solutions; and power management solutions, including high speed fuses, DC protection for electric vehicles and battery, cooling solutions, bus bars, and aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as industrial motor maintenance and services.

