MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in MetLife by 1,076.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 183,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 168,151 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in MetLife by 246.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 885,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,072,000 after purchasing an additional 629,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,617,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,978,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.02. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.93.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. MetLife’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

