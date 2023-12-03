Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Short Interest Up 19.7% in November

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,350,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 39,560,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291,447 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,024,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $2,584,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $4.40 on Friday, hitting $374.51. 33,040,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,582,924. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.74. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.95.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

